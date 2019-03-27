Officials investigate shooting death of USC Upstate student from Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Officials are investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old University of South Carolina Upstate student who was originally from Columbia.
The Spartanburg County Coroner identified Evan Jeffery Gaines, 22, as the man who died in the March 26 incident. He said Gaines was originally from the Columbia area and was living in Spartanburg while attending college.
Officials say Gaines was living at Campus Edge Apartments in Spartanburg. The original 911 call came as a fall, but first responders on the scene saw he had an injury to the chest.
Gaines was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m.
The Coroner’s Office, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators, and USC Upstate police are continuing to investigate the case as a homicide, according to the coroner.
An autopsy is scheduled for a later date. As of Monday, April 1, a spokesperson with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said there is no new information or a suspect in this case.
Funeral arrangements for Gaines have been scheduled for Wednesday, April 3 in Columbia.
