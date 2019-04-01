North Myrtle Beach patrol officer rescues young green sea turtle

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A young sea turtle is recovering after it was rescued Sunday morning in North Myrtle Beach.
A North Myrtle Beach patrol officer reported the green sea turtle to the North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol. The turtle was found at 14th Avenue South.
At first, it appeared the turtle was buried in the sand, but in fact the turtle’s carapace was covered with wet, compacted sand, giving the appearance of being buried, according to a post by the NMB Sea Turtle Patrol.
The turtle was taken to the Sea Turtle Care Center in Charleston, where more than three pounds of sand was removed from the turtle. The NMB Sea Turtle Patrol said the turtle is thin but does not appear to be in bad shape.
They will keep a close eye on the turtle and his condition.
The NMB Sea Turtle Patrol said that if anyone finds a turtle on the beach, never just put it in the ocean. The salt water can be poison to certain turtles such as a fresh water aquatic turtle. Anytime someone finds a turtle in North Myrtle Beach they should call the patrol at 843-213-9074.
