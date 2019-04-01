‘It could happen to anyone:’ CCU student says USC student’s death should be a lesson for many

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Getting into a car with a stranger is becoming more common as ride-sharing companies like Uber continue to grow.
That’s what police believe 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson thought she was doing Friday when she got into a car.
Unfortunately, this was her last ride as she was found dead nearly 70 miles from where she went missing.
Now, a student at Coastal Carolina University says this could’ve happened to her and she’s going to think twice before hitting the road.
“I’m honestly appalled at the whole thing that someone could just pick up someone so vulnerable," CCU student Isabel Hearn said. "But I don’t blame her. I have been in the same or similar situation where I get into my Uber and I don’t take that time to ask is this the right Uber for me?”
Uber says it has more than 75 million account users, and a variety of safety features are built into the app to assist riders.
Jason Lesley with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says one of the most important steps is checking out the car before taking a seat inside.
“There are things you can do to protect yourself," Lesley said. "You know, always sit in the back seat. Check the picture of the driver to make sure it’s them and check the license plate to make sure it is the right car. Listen to my intuition. If this doesn’t feel right make some excuse and don’t get in that car. If you have suspicions and you don’t feel good about it then let them go.”
Hearn agrees, saying more precautions need to be taken to make sure you make it to your destination safely.
“I know you can split fares with people depending on your location so making sure everyone in your group has the name of the Uber driver and type of vehicle you’re taking," Hearn said. "Or asking someone from the bar to walk you outside to make sure that is the actual Uber driver before you get into the car.”
On the Uber website, it lists the following 10 ways to stay safe:
- Plan ahead. Before you request a ride, think about where you’re headed and review the safety features in the app so you know how to use them.
- Request your ride inside. Avoid spending unnecessary time outside alone with your phone in your hand. Instead, wait indoors until the app shows your driver has arrived.
- Get in the right car. Before you get in the car, check that license plate, driver photo, and driver name all match what’s listed in the app. Uber rides can only be requested through the app, so never get in a car with a driver who claims to be with Uber and offers a ride.
- Be a backseat rider. If you’re riding alone, sit in the backseat. This ensures you can safely exit on either side of the vehicle to avoid moving traffic, and it gives you and your driver some personal space.
- Buckle up. The Centers for Disease Control reports that seatbelt use is the most effective way to save lives and reduce injuries related to car accidents.
- Share your trip details with a friend. While en route, tap “Share status” in the app to share your driver’s name, photo, license plate, and location with a friend or family member. They can track your trip and see your ETA without downloading the Uber app.
- Protect your personal information. There’s no need to share your phone number or other contact information with your driver. If a rider and driver need to contact each other, the Uber app automatically anonymizes both phone numbers to protect everyone’s privacy.
- Follow your intuition. Trust your instincts and use your best judgement when riding with Uber. And if you ever feel you’re in an emergency situation, call 911 immediately.
- Be kind and respectful. As outlined in our community guidelines, please respect your driver and his or her car.
- Give feedback on your trip. Your feedback helps us improve the Uber experience for everyone. Our 24/7 global support team reviews feedback and will follow up with appropriate action on any reports of conduct that violate our community guidelines.
Hearn says through the horrific crime that happened to Jospehson, she hopes this will make others more aware when catching a ride.
“My condolences go out to the family," she said. "You know it’s a terrible thing, it could happen to anyone, so I just hope all girls, women and men take this as a huge life lesson.”
