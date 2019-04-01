Horry County looks to make ‘good faith offer’ to municipalities over hospitality fees

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The ongoing debate between Horry County and the municipalities over hospitality fees looks to continue at Tuesday’s county council meeting.
A revised agenda distributed Monday included voting on a resolution that endorses Horry County’s 1.5 percent countywide hospitality fee.
That fee, which is taken from prepared meals, accommodations and admissions, was first imposed in 1996 to repay loans with the State Infrastructure Bank that were used to fund the RIDE I road construction program. It went into effect on Jan. 1, 1997 and was to expire on Jan. 1, 2017.
According to the proposed resolution, the original ordinance has been amended several times, including as recently as 2017, “without objections from the municipalities in Horry County, to include extensions of the original sunset date.”
Horry County repaid the final loan to the SIB on Feb. 15, thereby affording the governing body an opportunity to fund construction of Interstate 73 and offset rising public safety costs resulting from tourism, the resolution states.
That plan has hit a roadblock in subsequent weeks, as the cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, and the town of Surfside Beach have each passed ordinances to keep their hospitality fees instead of sending them to the county.
The city of Myrtle Beach has also filed a lawsuit against the county, claiming it’s owed millions of dollars in hospitality fees that have been illegally collected since Jan. 1, 2017.
“The actions of the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach, and the Town of Surfside Beach grievously threaten the local funding for I-73 and would shrink the local tourism-related funds collected by all entities by approximately $13,561,992 annually,” the proposed county resolution states.
In that resolution, the county council states the county and the municipalities are stronger by “preserving” the 1.5 percent hospitality fee.
The governing body is looking to make a “good faith offer to the municipalities that advances the construction of I-73 and allows each community to address the escalating cost of public safety resulting from the growing tourism industry.”
That offer, the resolution states, includes: a 1 percent countywide hospitality fee; dedicating $18 million toward the construction of I-73, which would allow for a borrowing of $275 million over 30 years for the project; and allocating $9.8 million to the county while a remaining $14.7 million is given to the municipalities proportionate to where the revenue was generated, thereby allowing each community to address growing tourism costs, according to the resolution.
Also on Tuesday’s revised agenda is an executive session to discuss the hospitality fee lawsuit.
The county council meeting is Tuesday at 6 p.m., in council chambers at the Horry County Government and Justice Center.
