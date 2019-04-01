HGTC, CCU partnering up in hopes to fill teacher shortage

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College are teaming up to establish a degree partnership that’s targeted to address the teacher shortage in Horry and Georgetown counties.
The program is called “Two plus two,” and school leaders say it offers two key things: accessibility and affordability. HGTC has developed an associate degree in applied science and teacher education, which is the first of its kind in the state.
“It is designed as pathway for students who are interested in coming to HGTC before they go onto CCU." said Dr. Daniel Wysong, associate dean of public service, education and natural resources at HGTC.
After students complete the applied science and teacher education at HGTC, they can then apply to CCU to complete one of the following programs in early childhood, elementary, middle level, special or physical education.
School officials say there’s a number of factors that could be behind the teacher shortage throughout the Palmetto State, such as the supply and demand issues with the growth of Horry County, salary, and a need for more support.
Dean of Spadoni College of Education at CCU, Dr. Edward Jadallah, says he hopes to see the program develop into something more in the future to help with retention.
“First year teachers want more support, they need more induction, more mentoring, to get them through the first three years. What I’d like to see happen with this program to tell you the truth, I mean we have the two plus two now, and that’s fantastic because it addresses accessibility and affordability," said Dr. Jadallah.
Dr. Jadallah says the county is not producing enough educators to fill the growing need, and also pointed out this collaboration emphasizes a “homegrown” approach to preparing educators.
“So by providing this type of pathway, we are addressing the needs and interests of individuals who live in our community who might want to be teachers but at this point in their life it just doesn’t work out to attend a four-year institution," said Dr. Jadallah.
Administrators from both institutions will sign the agreement at CCU on April 2 at 10:30 a.m., and the program will be available beginning fall 2019.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.