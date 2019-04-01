FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, strong wind gusts, winter-like temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Strong winds, heavy rain, and cold temperatures will move through the area today as a strong coastal storm rides up the coast.
An intensifying storm system will ride up the coast today. These storm systems are commonly referred to as “nor’easters” across the northern US because of the strong northeast winds, and cold, miserable weather they deliver. Periods of heavy rain, winter-like temperatures and strong wind gusts will all develop through today.
Rain will remain steady through the morning commute and gradually turn heavy at times from the mid morning hours into midday. The rain will taper off after lunchtime today.
Rain totals will be between 1″ to 2″ for most of the area, with a few spots likely to see as much as 3 inches. This is much needed rain for the area with the Grand Strand running nearly 6″ below-normal since January 1st. While no significant flooding is expected, be prepared for lots of standing water on the roads through midday today.
In addition to the rain, wind will become an issue from midday into the afternoon. A period of strong winds will likely develop near the beaches as the storm makes it’s closest pass. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the Grand Strand where wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be possible. GALE and STORM WARNINGS are in effect for the off shore waters where wind gusts of 50-60 mph are likely and waves may build to as high as 20 feet over the Gulf Stream.
Temperatures will be very slow to climb through Tuesday with most of the area stuck in the 40s for most of the day. As the rain tapers off this afternoon, temperatures will climb a few degrees into the upper 40s inland and lower 50s at the beach.
The rain chances exit and the sunny skies return through mid-week. Temperatures turn much warmer as we hit 70° by Thursday!
