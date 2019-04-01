FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, strong wind gusts, winter-like temperatures

In addition to the rain, wind will become an issue from midday into the afternoon. A period of strong winds will likely develop near the beaches as the storm makes it’s closest pass. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the Grand Strand where wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be possible. GALE and STORM WARNINGS are in effect for the off shore waters where wind gusts of 50-60 mph are likely and waves may build to as high as 20 feet over the Gulf Stream.