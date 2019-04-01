FIRST ALERT: Much cooler today, miserable Tuesday on the way

The developing storm system will continue to intensify through the day Tuesday and become quite strong as it passes just off shore through the day. This will provide rain and gusty winds to the region through most of Tuesday. Rain will arrive before sunrise and continue into the mid afternoon before quickly ending by the evening commute. The heaviest rain will from the late morning through the early afternoon. Rainfall totals will likely reach 1 to 2 inches for areas near the beaches and up to 1 inch further inland.