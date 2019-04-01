FIRST ALERT: Much cooler today, miserable Tuesday on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Much cooler weather has moved in behind a cold front and will set the stage for a cold, wet and windy Tuesday.
Temperatures in the 40s this morning will only climb into the middle to upper 50s by this afternoon. A gusty breeze will add a chill to the air despite sunny skies.
Overnight, an area of low pressure will quickly develop off the Florida coast and begin to intensify as it moves northeast. Clouds will quickly thicken tonight as the storm system develops. Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 40s by daybreak Tuesday.
The developing storm system will continue to intensify through the day Tuesday and become quite strong as it passes just off shore through the day. This will provide rain and gusty winds to the region through most of Tuesday. Rain will arrive before sunrise and continue into the mid afternoon before quickly ending by the evening commute. The heaviest rain will from the late morning through the early afternoon. Rainfall totals will likely reach 1 to 2 inches for areas near the beaches and up to 1 inch further inland.
Winds will turn gusty as well. By the late morning into the afternoon, winds of 25 to 35 mph will blow along the beaches. Gale conditions are expected to develop just off shore with wind gusts of 50-60 mph out over the Atlantic.
To make the day even worse, temperatures will be very chilly. Inland areas will be stuck in the 40s all day long while the Grand Strand slowly climbs out of the upper 40s in the morning to the lower 50s by the afternoon.
Skies will quickly clear Tuesday evening with much milder weather returning for the rest of the week.
