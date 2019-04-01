FIRST ALERT: Heavy, cold rain arrives Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Strong winds, heavy rain, and cold temperatures all set to arrive on Tuesday.
Rain quickly moves in overnight with heavy rain likely by sunrise Tuesday morning. The rain will remain heavy and steady at times through 2 PM Tuesday afternoon. The remainder of the afternoon will feature slow clearing but showers will linger into the evening commute.
Rain totals will be between 1″ to 2″ for most of the area, falling mainly before 2 PM Tuesday. This is much needed rain for the area with the Grand Strand running nearly 6″ below-normal since January 1st.
Temperatures will be very slow to climb through Tuesday with most of the area stuck in the upper 40s as the rain falls. Not only will it remain cold but we turn gusty through lunchtime. Wind gusts could hit 40 mph at times through midday, relaxing a bit through the afternoon. This will of course make it feel even colder through the day.
The rain chances exit and the sunny skies return through mid-week. Temperatures turn much warmer as we hit 70° by Thursday!
