Deputies ask for help locating missing man with dementia

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies want the community to be on the lookout for a missing man who has dementia.
Leroy Wright, 68, from Clio left his home between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday in his burgundy 2007 Nissan Titan.
The car has South Carolina tags with the license number JPL405. It’s described as being a two-door truck with minor front-end damage with a blue Highway Patrol sticker in the back windshield.
Wright was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes and navy blue Highland shirt.
Wright is six feet tall and weighs around 240 pounds.
He has ties to Clio, Bennettsville and Cheraw communities.
Anyone who has seen Wright or his vehicle is asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-9999 or 843-479-5605.
