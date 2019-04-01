Crews respond to Horry Co. Government & Justice Center for reported suspicious package

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Hazmat crews are on scene at the Horry County Government and Justice Center in Conway for a reported suspicious package, Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said Monday morning.
According to Taylor Newell with the city of Conway, the call came in at about 5:00 a.m.
The Horry County Police Department’s bomb squad has also responded to the incident.
Employees of the facility are asked to report to work at 9:00 a.m. County staff at other facilities should report at their regular times, Moore said.
This is all the information available at this time. Check back for updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.