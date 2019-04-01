City hopes to gain funding for Chapin Memorial Library in proposed state budget

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - State lawmakers are taking up a budget that could affect funding for Chapin Memorial Library.
Chapin Memorial Library, the sole city-owned library in the state, served roughly 116,000 people last year alone.
“It gets well-used,” said Mark Kruea, spokesperson for the City of Myrtle Beach.
Well-used by city and county residents alike. But money to operate the library, comes mostly out of the city’s pockets.
The state currently provides funding for county public libraries based on population and although Myrtle Beach’s population is used in those calculations, the city’s Chapin Memorial Library doesn’t get a cut.
“The state says that libraries are county functions so counties operate libraries otherwise and the state provides some money to the counties for the libraries that they serve. Well, we have a library, but we don’t get our proportional share of that state money,” said Kruea.
Kruea said over the years the county has provided varied amounts of funding for the library off and on.
County documents show the county provided $35,000 out of their current budget with an agreement that the city would provide Horry County residents use of the library at the same rate as city residents.
“We now provide free library cards for any residents of Horry County for Chapin Memorial Library, even though our city residents provide that service,” said Kruea.
City leaders are now looking towards a provision in the proposed state budget that would require a portion of funding go toward the library, giving it an estimated $57,000.
“It would be helpful certainly to the operation of Chapin Memorial Library. It’s not a big amount of money but it also does put Chapin Library on an equal footing with all the other libraries in South Carolina, and that’s a good thing," Kruea said.
The county said it supports additional funding of the Chapin Memorial Library but not at the expense of the county.
