Horry County Police searching for missing Myrtle Beach man with dementia
By WMBF News Staff | March 31, 2019 at 5:56 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 6:03 PM

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police are asking for the public’s help Sunday searching for a missing man believed to be at risk.

Clyde Bennett Thompson, 84, of Myrtle Beach, left his home around 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say at that time, he was wearing a burgundy golf shirt and blue jeans.

Thompson was last seen in a Silver 2013 Ford Escape with S.C. tag JSZ-229. Family tell police he may be headed toward either family in Florida or West Columbia, S.C.

Anyone with information about Clyde’s location is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

