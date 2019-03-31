Gray seal that ‘vacationed’ along Myrtle Beach shores in March was lost, marine mammal experts say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For a moment in early 2019, ‘Seal Mania’ was all the rage along the Grand Strand.
After multiple sightings along the shores and countless debates in social media comment sections, officials have finally determined why the famed Gray seal chose Myrtle Beach on March 13 for a cat nap.
According to NOAA, the seal was lost and in need of help while stopping along the shores of Virginia Beach, Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and finally St. Augustine, Florida.
“We started discussing options when the seal was spotted in Hilton Head,” said Ainsley Smith, NOAA Fisheries Greater Atlantic Region’s acting marine mammal stranding coordinator in a blog posted on the organization’s website on March 28.
"When the seal was seen in St. Augustine, Florida on March 21, it became clear that this seal was lost and needed help.”
Authorities say the seal was picked up in Hilton Head Island and transported to SeaWorld in Orlando for medical attention. The little traveler ultimately found his final home at the National Aquarium in Baltimore.
“This little gray seal has provided a very unusual story to add to our understanding of the welfare and movements of seals in the most southern part of their range,” said Mark Swingle, Director of Research & Conservation for the Virginia Aquarium.
