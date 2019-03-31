Firefighters rescue puppy from beneath pile of rocks

Firefighters rescue puppy from beneath pile of rocks
The North Charleston Fire Department rescued a puppy trapped under a pile of rocks Saturday. (Source: NCFD via Facebook)
By Patrick Phillips | March 30, 2019 at 11:00 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 9:38 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are used to rescuing two-legged victims from emergency scenes, but on Saturday, they came to a rescue of a four-legged victim in need.

Bike riders called firefighters when they heard a puppy crying from under a pile of rocks, according to a Facebook post from the North Charleston Fire Department.

Engine 201 Capt. Bryant came to the rescue, digging the grateful puppy out of the rocks and posted the video of the actual rescue.

Puppy rescue today by Engine 201 Captain Bryant and NCPD. This little pup was found by some bike riders who heard the puppy crying beneath a pile of rocks.

Posted by North Charleston Fire Department on Saturday, March 30, 2019

The puppy did not appear to be injured but the post did not mention where it was taken.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.