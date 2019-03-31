Blue Lights and Red Stripes football games strengthen relationship between students and first reponders

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Saturday afternoon local law-enforcement and fire fighters traded in their uniforms for jerseys, teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand for the fifth annual Blue Lights and Red Stripes flag football game.
While this game is all about having fun the competition is still high level as students with the boys and girls club build relationships between first responders in our area.
This year’s game featured players from Myrtle Beach and Horry County Police, Sheriff and Fire Rescue.Dozens of kids with the Boys and Girls Club teamed up with these first responders on the field promoting healthy relationships between those who serve our community, and the youth they so diligently work to protect.
Dione Buonto with the Boys and Girls of the Grand Strand is dedicated to strengthening this bond within the community and takes pride in having the ability to do so.
“In order for the kids to feel comfortable around the public safety personnel we really had to get them together in an environment where they see them as real people,” said Dione Buonto.
One of those players, Jaheim Williams who has played all five years and won a state championship with the Myrtle Beach Seahawks last fall.
While every team on the field wants to bring home the championship, these games are about much more than winning and losing. It about building a relationship between the students and local public safety officials in our area.
“They have lives too outside of the fire and police department, just getting to see that has been an amazing experience and getting to know them better, we’ll always have those great relationships,” said Jaheim Williams.
Through those relationships Fire Fighters and Police Officers have met students interested in joining theirs teams off the field in the future.
“Maybe they will be part of our department one day, that’s something we’re looking into,” said Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.
For a second straight year the Myrtle Beach Police Department, with a little help from the Myrtle Beach Pelicans were able to defend their championship, following this interception by Jacquan Carroll to play in the championship game
The Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand will open their new facility later this fall.
