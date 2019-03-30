Victim assaulted with brass knuckles during robbery; 1 arrested, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – One person is in custody in connection to a robbery investigation in Robeson County.
Charles Freddie Collins, 36, surrendered himself in to investigators on Friday.
He is charged with second-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
The charges are in relation to an assault that occurred on Feb. 28 in the Shannon area, according to deputies.
During the incident, authorities said jewelry, documentation and a wallet was stolen. They also said the victim was assaulted with brass knuckles.
Collins is in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $750,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are likely.
