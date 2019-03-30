‘Stop mom stop!’ children yell as mother chokes son with disabilities, police say

PLEASANT GROVE, UT (KSTU/CNN) - A Utah woman is behind bars after police said she tried to strangle her 21-year-old son who is disabled.
Pleasant Grove police said Gidget Quilter, 42, screamed she wanted her son James to die while committing the act.
The incident occurred last Saturday in front of her six other children.
What started as a domestic violence call quickly turned into a slew of misdemeanor and felony charges for Quilter.
She allegedly strangled the 21-year-old who is mentally diminished and handicapped.
“She was making statements to the account of... ‘die you, die,’ while the son’s airway was being cut off,” said Capt. Britt Smith, of the Pleasant Grove Police Department. “This individual is not verbal, not in the physical capacity to defend himself or to fight back.”
Police said James, had made a mess in their home.
"Mom was upset with the mess and had reportedly choked her handicapped son,” Smith said.
Quilter`s 17-year-old daughter explained what happened to police, saying “her mother grabbed James by the front of his throat with her right hand and the back of his head with her left hand, before she pushed him to the ground and straddled his trunk and arms with her legs,” according to the police report.
The daughter said that Quilter “applied so much pressure to James’ ” neck that the screaming stopped because she cut off his ability to breathe.
Police said that daughter also captured an audio recording.
In it, the daughter and a 13-year-old brother can be heard yelling “Stop mom stop!”
“She had been confronted with the audio recording during her interview with police on Saturday and then tried to get her daughter to change her story,” Smith said.
Quilter is now being held in jail without bail and is facing a series of felony and misdemeanor charges for assault and witness tampering.
Quilter's children are now in the custody of her husband and other adult children.
Copyright 2019 KSTU via CNN. All rights reserved.