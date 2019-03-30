MBPD names person-of-interest in ongoing kidnapping, attempted murder investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are asking for the public’s help Saturday searching for a man accused of violent early morning crimes along the Grand Strand.
Police are looking for 29-year-old Tyquan Marrell Carmichael of Lakeview, SC, accused of committing the acts in the area of 6th Ave South and Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach, SC. at around 3:30 am on March 30, 2019.
Police say the the investigation is ongoing but currently have warrants for Carmichael’s arrest. Those charges include Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree, Attempted Murder, Kidnapping and Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Felony. He was last seen leaving the city in a Blue Kia Soul.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the subject or about the incident that occurred, please notify the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
