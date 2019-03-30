MBPD arrests man wanted in ongoing kidnapping, attempted murder investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police have arrested a man accused of violent early-morning crimes along the Grand Strand over the weekend.
According to the MBPD, 29-year-old Tyquan Marrell Carmichael was taken into custody on Monday.
Carmichael, of Lakeview, S.C., is accused of committing the acts in the area of 6th Ave South and Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach, SC. at around 3:30 am on March 30, 2019.
Police say the the investigation is ongoing but currently have warrants charging Carmichael with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.
