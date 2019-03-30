Injured HCFR firefighter sings National Anthem during pinning ceremony

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Horry County Fire Rescue firefighter who was almost killed when she responded to a deadly crash proudly supported her fellow firefighters Friday night.
Beth Petty was putting a medical bag in the fire engine on Jan. 1, when she was hit by a car and flew through the air. She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Since then, she has continued to recover, and on Friday night she sang the National Anthem during a promotional pinning ceremony.
WMBF News spoke to Petty about her crash and the challenge of enforcing South Carolina’s Move Over Law.
Petty is back on light duty and is expected to resume her normal duties by early May.
The driver who hit Petty was charged with driving at a greater speed than is reasonable under conditions.
