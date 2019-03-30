Deputies search for possibly armed, dangerous robbery suspect

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Scotland County deputies are searching for a man who they believe is possibly armed and dangerous.
Deputies say Quentin McRae, 33, of Gibson is wanted on several charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm into occupied property and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.
McRae was last seen on Wednesday at the Short Trip Convenience Store in Gibson.
Deputies say McRae and another man, Raheem Bines, 21, robbed a victim at the Short Trip Convenience Store. During this incident, authorities say McRae fired a gun at the victim and Bines threw a brick through the window of the victim’s vehicle.
Deputies arrested Bines on Thursday. He faces several charges including felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit discharge a firearm into an occupied building.
If anyone knows McRae’s whereabouts, they’re asked to call 911 or contact the sheriff’s office, criminal investigative division at 910-266-4332. Authorities say do not attempt to stop McRae yourself.
