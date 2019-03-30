Deputies search for possibly armed, dangerous robbery suspect

Deputies search for possibly armed, dangerous robbery suspect
Quentin McRae (Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | March 29, 2019 at 10:49 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 11:01 PM

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Scotland County deputies are searching for a man who they believe is possibly armed and dangerous.

Deputies say Quentin McRae, 33, of Gibson is wanted on several charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm into occupied property and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.

McRae was last seen on Wednesday at the Short Trip Convenience Store in Gibson.

Deputies say McRae and another man, Raheem Bines, 21, robbed a victim at the Short Trip Convenience Store. During this incident, authorities say McRae fired a gun at the victim and Bines threw a brick through the window of the victim’s vehicle.

Raheem Bines (Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
Raheem Bines (Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arrested Bines on Thursday. He faces several charges including felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit discharge a firearm into an occupied building.

If anyone knows McRae’s whereabouts, they’re asked to call 911 or contact the sheriff’s office, criminal investigative division at 910-266-4332. Authorities say do not attempt to stop McRae yourself.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.