Vigil held to remember 10-year-old who died after classroom fight

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - The Colleton County community came together Thursday night to remember an elementary school student who died Wednesday morning, two days after a fight broke out in her classroom.
Hundreds of people gathered in Walterboro asking for the violence to stop.
Parents, members of the community, and religious leaders came to Pinckney Park to pray. Regardless of their religion, everyone was asking for hope and for action.
“We are one community and we will be there for each other," Zane Brown, pastor of Nova Church said, "and some of the anger and fear and speculation of what happened will kind of calm down until the investigation is done.”
The focus was on getting the community together to focus on a larger issue. The community says they’ve had enough of the tragedies plaguing their community. They’re asking for everyone to step up.
“If we had more teachers, more dedication," said Carlos Hamlin, a community member."I don’t know. We’ve got to fix the system. It’s broken.”
Few details have been released about the nature of Wright’s injuries or the incident itself.
Colleton County School District spokesman Sean Gruber said the district is cooperating with the investigation.
The county’s school board scheduled a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the incident in executive session, and officials expected the board to make some kind of statement after that meeting.
The sheriff’s office said it will not comment on the ongoing investigation, but that it may release a statement Friday after an autopsy is complete.
The vigil is being held Thursday at 6 p.m. in Pinckney Park, at 505 Hampton Street in Walterboro.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.