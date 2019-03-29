Two killed in early-morning shooting at Pawleys Island nightclub

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people have died following a shooting early Friday morning at a nightclub in the Pawleys Island area, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
A third person was also taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds, a GCSO press release stated.
Deputies were called to a nightclub at 915 Petigru Drive shortly after 3 a.m., after getting calls about the shooting.
This is the second deadly shooting at this nightclub in less than a year. Last July, Damien Chevere Grate was charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Lamar Nathan Easterling.
Investigators are continuing to work Friday’s shooting. Anyone with information should call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.
