Suspect Search: Wedding ends with a bloody nose; a camper taken from someone’s yard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police said the day started at a wedding but ended in bloodshed. Plus, a victim said her camper was stolen right out of her yard.
Horry County Police are looking for Devon Juan Alston.
They said in June they responded to a domestic violence call in Murrells Inlet. When they arrived, Alston had already ran away.
The victim was complaining of nose and jaw pain, with blood dripping from her nose.
The two attended a family wedding when an unknown person insulted Alston. The two then left the wedding and went to the victim’s home where they got into an argument that turned physical and Alston hit the victim in the face about eight times causing a bloody nose.
The victim said Alston left the scene when he was told the police were on the way.
Alston is charged with failure to appear for second-degree domestic violence. He’s 23 years old with a last known address of Olga Lane in Loris.
Horry County police responded to a larceny of a camper in December in Green Sea.
The victim said her 2008 Rockwood popup camper was taken from her property.
She claimed that the camper is worth $8,500.
Authorities have charged Torrance Porcha with receiving stolen goods worth less than $10,000 but more than $2,000. He’s 36 years old with a last address of Highway 9 in Nichols.
