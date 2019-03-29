Spring warmth, showers return for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures continue to climb but a cold front will usher in some showers later this weekend.
Afternoon highs make another run into the 70s Saturday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Despite the added cloud cover, rain chances remain slim for the first half of the weekend. By dinnertime, temperatures will just slowly fall into the 60s, setting up for a very mild night.
The clouds continue to stream in Sunday, eventually bringing in some showers as a cold front arrives. We’ll start the showers near Florence around lunchtime, moving closer to the Grand Strand around 3 to 4 pm Sunday. As the rain clears, temperatures will fall through the evening.
We’ll turn around 20° colder early next as afternoon highs struggle to climb out of the 50s. Mostly cloudy skies prevail Monday before the threat of steady, heavier rain arrives Tuesday. Still some uncertainty with our Tuesday storm system but there is the potential for between 1″ and 2″ of much needed rainfall.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.