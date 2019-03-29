Some Conway residents shaken up by Walgreens robbery

CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a robbery at a Walgreens in Conway.
Police said on Wednesday night a man walked into the Walgreens in the 1600 block of Church Street, went right to the pharmacy and handed employees a note asking for prescription drugs. The note also said the suspect had a gun, although no weapon was ever seen, authorities said.
“We don’t have a whole lot to go on. Any kind of help we can get is going to help us tremendously," said Heath Watford, a detective with the Conway Police Department.
“Even five years ago, things were just a little small town feeling, but I’m afraid we’ve seen the last of those days," said Conway area resident Stephen Jones.
Jones said he shops frequently at the Walgreens and when he saw the news, he was concerned.
“I was like, once again that’s kinda too close for comfort for us,” said Jones. “It’s just sad.”
“Its very hard for us to do our job the way we do without the publics input and their help, their tips, them calling in, they have worked tremendously," said Watford.
Watford said they’re looking into surveillance video around the area to try and find more information. They say the suspect got away on foot.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.