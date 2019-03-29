Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to man with gun inside Atlantic Beach home, police say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Atlantic Beach police called in Horry County police to assist officers after they said a man with a gun wouldn’t leave his home.
Horry County Police Lt. Thomas DelPercio said law enforcement responded to a home in the 600 block of 31st Avenue South.
He said there were other family members inside the home including juveniles, and the man refused to leave his home.
DelPercio said after about five minutes of negotiations the man surrendered and was taken into custody. No names have been released in the case.
It’s not clear what led up to the situation.
