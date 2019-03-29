Restaurant Scorecard: Pork in the mop sink at one restaurant, chicken thawing in the sink of another

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This week’s Restaurant Scorecard begins with Saigon Cafe Restaurant at 1943 A Mr. Joe White Ave., in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found a scouring pad stored in the hand sink. They also saw uncooked pork being prepped and stored in the mop sink basin.
Additionally, bottles of beer were found down in the ice machine. That ice is used for beverages. Equipment also had build-up and splatter. Hood filters had grease build-up dripping down the back splash, while the sink had an under-basin pipe leak.
Inspectors found missing and damaged ceiling tiles throughout the kitchen. Build-up was also found under and around equipment on the kitchen floor. Inspectors gave Saigon Cafe Restaurant an 80 out of 100.
Next up is Bombay at the Beach, located at 702 N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach. Inspectors found cold foods with improper holding temperatures.
Uncooked chicken was found thawing in standing water in the the sink. Inspectors also found used milk containers storing mango yogurt smoothie that were mislabled.
Inspectors could not find a thermometer in the beverage cooler in the wait staff area. Bombay At The Beach received a 90 out of 100.
This week’s perfect score goes to Seafood House at 2000 U.S. 17 North in Surfside Beach.
Built under the shade of old, live oaks, 44 & King is a southern pub serving traditional Lowcountry favorites, but with a unique, creative twist. Doors open at 515 44th Ave. North in the heart of Myrtle Beach in mid-May.
Also new on the restaurant scene is Old Town Crepes, which is opening next to Finish Strong Boot Camp at 4217 N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach. No word on when the sweet and savory treats will be served.
