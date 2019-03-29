Possible new restaurant to take over vacant spot left by Broadway Louie’s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Another Louie could be moving into Broadway at the Beach.
Bar Louie, a gastrobar, may be taking over the spot that Broadway Louie’s once held for 20 years.
According to the Bar Louie website, it lists a location at 1318 Celebrity Circle in Myrtle Beach as a “Coming Soon” location. It’s the same address as Broadway Louie’s spot.
WMBF News has reached out to Bar Louie’s corporate office to learn more about the restaurant and when it’s expected to open.
Bar Louie says it “proudly serves shareable, mouthwatering, chef-inspired grub, craft cocktails and local beers that will rock your tastebuds.”
There are nearly 140 locations across the country.
Broadway Louie’s closed on Jan. 3 after 20 years at Broadway at the Beach.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.