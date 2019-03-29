Police investigating after car stolen from Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police say a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a Myrtle Beach motel Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to the call at the Aquarius Motel on Mr. Joe White Avenue around 1:30 p.m., according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department report. An employee of the motel said he left the car in the parking lot while he went inside to punch in. According to police, the man reported that he left the driver’s window down and the key in the ignition.
Police say as the man was inside the motel office, he saw the vehicle exit the parking lot and turn northbound on Wither’s Alley.
The vehicle is listed as a silver 2004 Pontiac Grand AM with South Carolina tag “HGS-747, according to the report. Police describe the suspect as white male, about 5-foot-10 with brown hair, approximately 30 to 40 years old and weighing between 170 and 200 pounds.
If you have any information, contact Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
