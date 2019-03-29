Pay increase for deputies included in proposed Florence County budget

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Pay raises for sheriff’s deputies are included in the first draft of the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget for Florence County, clerk to Florence County Council Connie Haselden said Friday.
The Finance Committee will introduce the first draft of the budget on April 18.
Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone appeared before Florence County Council in November asking for raises for his deputies, citing the Oct. 3, 2018, shooting as an example of the sacrifice officers make.
The plan is set to cost the county an additional $650,000 per year.
