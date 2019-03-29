One killed, others injured in crash involving log truck on U.S. 378 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed and others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 378 in Marion County on Friday, according to the coroner.
Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said the collision, which involved a log truck, happened around 6:15 a.m.
The victim, identified as 31-year-old Anthony Blake Hayes, of Hemingway, was killed on impact, according to Richardson. He added that other people were taken to a local hospital for treatment, although he did not know exactly how many others were hurt in the crash.
No other information was immediately available as to what led to the collision. Viewer-submitted photos indicated the crash took place in the area of Britton’s Neck on U.S. 378.
