Note left at NC Walmart led to man’s arrest on human trafficking charges in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A suspicious note left behind at a North Carolina Walmart eventually led to a man being arrested on human trafficking charges out of Myrtle Beach.
Johnny Ricardo Donovan Thomas, 31, of Durham, N.C., is charged with sex trafficking a minor after an investigation determined he was involved in a multi-state human trafficking case.
Thomas was arrested by the Rockingham Police Department in North Carolina on Tuesday.
WMBF’s news partners at The Richmond Observer reported that Rockingham Police Department investigators got a call Tuesday from Walmart regarding a suspicious note that had been left behind.
A young man had received out-of-state funds from the Money Center and dropped a note saying he had been kidnapped, which the teller didn’t read until after he had left, investigators say. After reading it, the teller told a manager, who called police.
While reviewing security footage, officers say they saw three individuals, including the alleged victim and Thomas, as well as the vehicle they were in, according to The Richmond Observer.
The license plate came back registered to the alleged victim with a BOLO for Thomas out of Myrtle Beach in a human trafficking case, investigators say. He was eventually taken into custody.
On March 25, Myrtle Beach officers began an investigation into possible human trafficking. It was revealed that Thomas and the victim came to Myrtle Beach around March 21.
The suspect allegedly posted sex ads online for the victim and the money received was used to benefit Thomas, according to an MBPD press release.
Investigators also allege that Thomas and the victim traveled through multiple states before coming to Myrtle Beach.
The suspect is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.
