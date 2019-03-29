Myrtle Beach police charge pickup truck driver with DUI following crash involving school bus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A pickup truck driver has been charged with driving under the influence following a crash Friday morning involving an Horry County school bus, according to Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest.
The name of the driver has not been released at this time.
According to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the crash happened on Pine Drive near Highway 15. He added that there were no injuries.
It is not known at this time if the crash involved a bus operated by Horry County Schools. WMBF News has reached to the school district for more information.
