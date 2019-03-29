Man charged after barricading himself inside Atlantic Beach apartment with three children, police say

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person has been charged after a dispute between two Atlantic Beach neighbors ended with a man barricading himself inside a home with three children while armed, according to police.
Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson said Marquis Rhames is facing charges of presenting and pointing a firearm, and third-degree assault and battery.
According to a Horry County Police Department report, officers went to 31st Avenue South Thursday night to assist Atlantic Beach police with the situation.
Robinson said the suspect got into a fight with a neighbor’s boyfriend, which led to him allegedly pulling an assault rifle on the two and another woman before going back to his next-door apartment where the three juveniles were.
The HCPD report stated officers removed residents from an adjacent apartment for their safety. Police also attempted contact with the suspect, trying to get him out of the apartment.
According to Robinson, the suspect came out of the apartment roughly 30 minutes later. He was detained and later arrested. No injuries were reported.
