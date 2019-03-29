Indian Wells’ future could be decided in coming days

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Development, that’s a word we say quite often at WMBF News and one that was said many times Thursday at the Horry County Planning Commission meeting.
Developers of Indian Wells Golf Course and homeowners discussed where they stand on a highly talked about piece of property.
“In the interest of time, we came today in anticipation if that agreement is done on Monday then we would be able to appear on Thursday,” the developers said.
The developers said they’ve offered to build fewer homes than the original 690 units that were proposed, build the townhomes further away from existing homes and the developer obtaining additional maintenance obligations.
Now, they’re waiting to have an agreement in writing before moving forward.
“The HOA was working on a letter to say whether they agreed with the compromise or not," Horry County Planning Commission Chairman Steven Neeves said. "They haven’t received it but they are hoping to have it by April 1, which would be before our meeting on Thursday.”
“We’re waiting to do a vote in our neighborhood and we are waiting for the results of that vote back,” Kathy Jellison, a resident of Woodlake Village said.
Jellison said right now they have two offers on the table from the developers, neither of which she thinks is best for the property or the health of the folks who live there.
“When they start digging that dirt, we’re going to be in a construction cloud for about five years," Jellison said. "So what’s going to happen is we are going to inhale all of those carcinogens that are coming out of that soil and we are very concerned for the lives of our folks that live there.”
And Neeves said though not everyone sees eye-to-eye on the items listed on the agenda, he’s just thrilled to see people getting involved and showing up at the meetings.
“For the next 20 years we are trying to lay out how this county is going to develop and I want people to be involved in that process," Neeves said
We’re going to continue to follow this story over the coming days and weeks and if an agreement is reached between developers and HOA members we will let you know here on WMBF News.
