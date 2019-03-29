Horry police investigating armed robbery; 3 in custody

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday night off Highway 501.
Police say the robbery happened around 10:30 p.m.
While investigating, authorities say they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a car at the scene of the robbery at the Vining Apartments, located off Farrow Parkway.
According to Capt. Brandon Strickland with Horry County police, a suspect was seen leaving a building of the apartment complex and was taken into custody.
Strickland said a second suspect involved in the robbery was reported to be in the building. The Special Operations Unit was then called to the scene and made contact with the suspect.
Two people inside the apartment were both taken into custody just before 3 a.m. Friday without incident, according to Strickland. He added the case is now being handled by the the Criminal Investigations Division.
