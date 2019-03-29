HCPD: Man arrested, charged in sexual assault investigation

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A sexual assault investigation has landed a 24-year-old man in jail.
Trey Freeman of Rock Hill was arrested on Thursday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Horry County police were called to Coastal Carolina Public Safety on Jan. 31 after an alleged victim said she believed she had been sexually assaulted the night before in the Conway section of Horry County.
The Horry County Police Department took over the case.
Freeman was given a $7,500 bond. As of Friday afternoon, he is still in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
