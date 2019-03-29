HCFR, South Carolina Forestry respond to woods fire in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Several units were called to battle a woods fire Thursday night in the Loris area of Horry County.
They responded to an area off Gurley Road near Highway 701.
Horry County Fire Rescue is the lead agency with the Loris Fire Department assisting in the case. South Carolina Forestry also responded to the fire.
The size of the fire is unknown.
It’s not clear how it started.
We will pass along any new information as it comes into our newsroom.
