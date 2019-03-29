FIRST ALERT: Big warming trend through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Much warmer weather will continue to move into the region through the weekend.
A warming trend that started yesterday will kick into high gear through the weekend.
Temperatures this morning are starting off much milder than the last several mornings with readings in the 40s. Temperatures will climb quickly through the day under sunny skies and reach to near 70 on the Grand Strand and into the lower 70s across the Pee Dee.
Tonight will be clear with temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 50s.
The warm up continues this weekend with Saturday and Sunday seeing temperatures well into the 70s and some inland areas are still expected to reach to near 80. Sunny skies will continue through Saturday.
A strong cold front will move into the area late in the day Sunday. Clouds will thicken up ahead of the front through the day Sunday with the risk of showers and stray storm or two arriving by Sunday afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected, but the front will deliver a dramatic drop in temperatures. By Monday of next week, afternoon temperatures will only reach the middle and upper 50s.
A coastal storm system will ride up the coast on Tuesday with gusty winds, rough surf and a potentially soaking rain. Exact rainfall totals are uncertain, but the risk is there for widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches.
