Woman shot, killed was an innocent bystander, loved ones say

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Friends and family of 23-year-old woman who police said was shot and killed Sunday morning said she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
They said Chelsea Plowden was shot at the North Coit Quick Stop on the corner of North Coit and West Sumter Streets in Florence.
Plowden was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries Tuesday afternoon.
Hurt, devastated and numb were the only words Kiki Allen, Plowden’s friend, could use to describe how she felt.
Allen said the day that Plowden was shot, a fight broke out and she was caught in the crossfire.
“Just came outside... she didn’t know what was going on. She just walked out and was the one that caught the bullet,” Allen said.
An act of violence that friends said Plowden stood against.
“We talked about positivity... just where we want to go from here... just growth. She was so beautiful,” Plowden’s best friend, Deandra Whitehead, said.
The young singer is remembered most from her soothing voice and smile.
“I’m going to always remember her smile... you can’t help but remember her smile," Desirae Allen said.
Allen said her friend’s death should not be in vain, but serve as a reminder that violence is never the answer.
“A bullet has nobody’s name on it, nobody and this should be an eye opener for everybody, not just West Florence, for everybody, the whole community,” Allen said.
Two people are charged in connection to the shooting.
Measha Joyner is charged with murder. She’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.
Jolica Danielle Joyner charged with accessory after the fact was released yesterday on a $80,000 bond.
