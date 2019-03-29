Dustin Lynch added to 2019 CCMF lineup

Source: CCMF Twitter page
By WMBF News Staff | March 29, 2019 at 7:19 AM EST - Updated March 29 at 7:21 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Dustin Lynch is the latest country artist announced to perform at the 2019 Carolina Country Music Fest, according to an online post from festival organizers.

Lynch joins a lineup that includes Alabama, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Midland and more.

Eight female-based artists are also set to take the stage, including Cam, Gone West, Sweet Tea Trio and Delta Rae.

The 2019 CCMF starts June 6 and concludes June 9 in Myrtle Beach.

