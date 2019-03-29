Deputy airlifted to hospital after being hit by car

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Robeson County deputy was injured after being struck by a vehicle, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a Facebook post Friday morning.
The incident happened while the deputy was directing traffic on Highway 301, north of St. Pauls.
A photo on Wilkins’ Facebook page shows the deputy being put into a helicopter to be transported to the hospital.
The deputy’s condition was not immediately known.
