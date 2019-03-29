Darlington County deputies receive body cams after year-long hold up

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office now has 75 body cameras after a year-long hold up.
The department received a $112,000 grant in 2017 through the Department of Public Safety for the body cameras.
In January of this year, Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s office said they expected to have the body cameras at the end of 2017 and in use at the beginning of 2018.
He said the delay was because of the company they originally placed the order with. Now through a different company, the department is excited to finally put the body cams to use.
“Got them in a short period of time, they’ve been rolling them out and it just hit the streets,” Sheriff Tony Chavis said.
Chavis said deputies started wearing the body cameras a few days ago and have generated more than 500 videos.
He said the new devices are a way for the department to be more transparent with the community.
“It picks up everything that’s said, it picks up everything from the officer’s perspective,” Chavis said.
Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Robert Kilgo said before the body cams, if someone made a complaint, the department would open an internal affairs investigation, which was a long and strenuous process.
"That investigator would have to interview the deputy, the person making the complaint, potential witnesses,” Kilgo said.
Now every deputy is assigned their own body camera. All the officers have to do is clip on the body cam to their uniform and press record. Once they’re done with their shift, they plug it up to a docking station and the video uploads to the server in minutes.
"Now the investigator can simply go back, review the camera footage and make a determination quicker,” Kilgo said.
Along with transparency, Chavis said the cameras can be used as a learning tool.
“They can review their own videos and stuff at the end of the day if they need to to see if they made any mistakes or could learn for officer safety reasons,” Chavis said.
Whether the footage is good or bad, officials said the small device is a big help to the department.
“It’s a witness that doesn’t change its story, it’s a witness that’s not going to lie or fabricate anything or embellish anything,” Kilgo said.
