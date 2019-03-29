‘Dancing for Our Future Stars’ brings stellar moves, money for Florence students

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – It was dancing for a cause Thursday night in Florence.
The School Foundations held its annual “Dancing for Our Future Stars” fundraiser for Florence One Schools.
The house was packed and the couples were moving. It was a night full of fun and dancing all while raising money for area students.
From the cha-cha to disco, a number of dances were represented Thursday as 12 couples took the stage to show off their moves.
The couples practiced for two months for their big debut. Each local “celebrity” was paired with a professorial dancer.
Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements was on the other side of the law, dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal.”
One of Thursday night’s crowd pleasers was G.E. Healthcare engineer J.B. Mathieu and his partner Erin Haynes, grooving to Earth Wind and Fire’s “Boogie Wonderland.”
Mathieu was one of five couples to score all 10s, taking home two trophies. However, he said the biggest winners were the children.
"Sometimes you get to do what you love and also do good, so what I was really excited about what to do an amazing thing, make our community better, the world around us better, by doing what we love," Mathieu said.
While the official amount raised was not immediately known, so far The School Foundation has given out $1.5 million in grants for learning initiatives and programs to Florence One Schools.
