City of Myrtle Beach to create homeless task force

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is taking a new approach to help those in our community living on the street.
City council passed a motion this week to create a homeless task force.
Back in 2011, Myrtle Beach City Council passed a resolution to better coordinate services being offered to homeless people looking to get help.
City leaders explained this new task force will work with those homeless people who are more resistant to making a change in their life.
“So this task force is being asked to look at what are other communities are doing to reach out to these homeless people, how are they doing it and how can we better coordinate services being offered to the homeless,” explained Myrtle Beach councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat.
Jeffcoat added the longer a person is homeless, the more time it takes them to get back in a regular routine.
“Sometimes it takes 10 to 15 contacts with case workers or those from New Directions for them to say ‘OK I can do this’ so we have to find a way to make those connections,” she said.
New Directions will take part in the task force. It will also include a representative from the Eastern Carolina Homeless Organization, representatives from the medical and religious community, as well as seven community leaders at large.
"I think any time you put heads together and you have a lot of people in this community who know a lot about homelessness or want to learn more. But I think any time you put heads together and bring in new people and new fresh ideas, there are always new opportunities,” said Kathy Jenkins with New Directions.
“People as old as I am will remember in the 1980’s this country did not have a homeless problem, and you know why? Because we had mental health institutions where people with mental problems could go for help. Since we closed our mental institutions all over this country, including in South Carolina, people with mental issues have no place to go. That’s who frequently ends up on the street, including and most importantly our veterans. So we have to find a way, not only in the city of Myrtle Beach but as a larger culture to address the mental health issues that our plaguing our society," said Jeffcoat.
Jeffcoat said the task force is looking for a chair now, and they hope to be up and running in the summer.
