City of Myrtle Beach to create homeless task force

“People as old as I am will remember in the 1980’s this country did not have a homeless problem, and you know why? Because we had mental health institutions where people with mental problems could go for help. Since we closed our mental institutions all over this country, including in South Carolina, people with mental issues have no place to go. That’s who frequently ends up on the street, including and most importantly our veterans. So we have to find a way, not only in the city of Myrtle Beach but as a larger culture to address the mental health issues that our plaguing our society," said Jeffcoat.