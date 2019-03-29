Balloon release to be held for beloved Loris High School student

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Loved ones and the community will come together Friday night to honor an 18-year-old who police say was shot and killed Monday night.
Martrellyiz Vereen, known as Trez, was a senior at Loris High School.
People who knew him told WMBF he could often be found at the Freemont Missionary Baptist Church where he was an usher.
Loved ones also said he was known for his sense of humor and smile.
A balloon release will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Simpson Creek Park, which is off Loop Circle in Longs.
Two men were arrested and charged in connection with his shooting death.
Aaron Vereen is charged with voluntary manslaughter. Warrants revealed he shot Martrellyiz Vereen several times after a physical fight. Family and friends told WMBF News the two were cousins.
Tyshon Clifton is charged with obstruction of justice in the case.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.