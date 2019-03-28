Youth behavioral treatment facility in Florence previously fined for violations

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News has learned through documents released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control that Palmetto Pee Dee Behavioral Health was fined for previous violations in 2018.
The youth behavioral treatment facility is currently facing enforcement action by DHEC for staffing, facility issues and the mishandling of clients complaints.
Documents show DHEC executed a consent order on Jan. 11, 2018 for the facility resulting in a $19,700 fine for violations.
The facility paid the fine on Jan. 18, 2018. Along with the fine, the facility was required to meet with DHEC to provide a correction plan.
The 2018 correction plan included making sure there was enough staff for all shifts and fixing maintenance issues, such as fixing broken tile floors.
However, some of the previous violations shown are current complaints against the facility like staff shortage and poor condition.
Karimah Bethea, a former employee, said she worked at the facility from August 2016 to January 2017.
During that time she said she made several complaints about insufficient training, staffing and mistreatment of clients.
"There's so many patients getting out, there's constant short staff,” Bethea said. "I witnessed the autistic and non-verbal kids being thrown in classrooms for hours daily, no activities, no sensory room."
The meeting between DHEC and the facility to discuss the violations was rescheduled for April 3. The meeting was first set for March 28. We reached out to the facility’s CEO through email for comment, but have yet to hear back.
Below is an explanation of the enforcement action process:
"DHEC establishes and enforces standards for health care facilities. DHEC conducts routine inspections at these facilities to determine compliance with state regulations. In addition, DHEC conducts complaint investigations anytime a complaint is received alleging a violation of state regulations.
State law gives DHEC the authority to impose monetary penalties, take action on the facility’s license (i.e., deny, suspend, or revoke), or both. When determining to take enforcement action against a facility, DHEC is required by regulation to consider a list of factors, including: specific conditions and their impact on health, safety, or well-being of residents; repeated failure of the facility to pay for utilities or services; efforts by the facility to correct violations cited in DHEC inspections; overall conditions of the facility; the facility’s history of compliance; and any other pertinent conditions.
DHEC considers the impact on the facility and its residents when taking any enforcement action. When DHEC suspends or revokes a facility’s license, the residents, specifically the vulnerable children in need of mental health treatment, can be heavily impacted and have to be relocated, so these actions are taken more infrequently than imposing monetary penalties.
Once DHEC has determined to take an enforcement action, DHEC staff notify the facility that DHEC is considering an enforcement against the facility and invites the facility to attend an enforcement conference to discuss the matter. During the enforcement conference, DHEC will explain its role, authority, and responsibilities regarding licensing and enforcing standards. The facility then has the opportunity to discuss DHEC’s action resulting from inspections.
Once the parties have had the opportunity to meet, DHEC and the facility will attempt to reach a resolution. If DHEC and the facility come to an agreement, the parties will execute a consent order. If the parties cannot reach an agreement, DHEC will issue a final decision regarding the enforcement action, which is typically an administrative order.
Typically, the consent and administrative orders impose monetary penalties on facilities."
