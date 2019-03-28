Youth behavioral treatment facility in Florence previously fined for violations

State law gives DHEC the authority to impose monetary penalties, take action on the facility’s license (i.e., deny, suspend, or revoke), or both. When determining to take enforcement action against a facility, DHEC is required by regulation to consider a list of factors, including: specific conditions and their impact on health, safety, or well-being of residents; repeated failure of the facility to pay for utilities or services; efforts by the facility to correct violations cited in DHEC inspections; overall conditions of the facility; the facility’s history of compliance; and any other pertinent conditions.