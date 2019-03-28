WMBF Investigates: Do civil forfeiture cases always hit their mark?

“I’ve seen situations where my clients tell me that they are being told on the side of the road, ‘Hey if you sign this over to us, we won’t charge you with X crime; we instead will charge you with this other crime,’ but in many instances what I see is that there is never anything that happens with that money,” Harvin said. “In many instances, I just see the person who deals with the criminal side and then the money just kind of evaporates.”