WANTED: Conway police release surveillance pictures of robbery suspect
Conway police release surveillance pictures of suspected wanted in Walgreens robbery on Church Street (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | March 27, 2019 at 10:25 PM EST - Updated March 27 at 10:27 PM

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is investigating a robbery Wednesday night at a Walgreens.

Officers were called around 10:16 p.m. to the store on Church Street.

They said the suspected robber is described as a black male last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray shorts and black shoes.

Police released a surveillance pictures of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the incident is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

