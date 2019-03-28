WANTED: Conway police release surveillance pictures of robbery suspect

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is investigating a robbery Wednesday night at a Walgreens.
Officers were called around 10:16 p.m. to the store on Church Street.
They said the suspected robber is described as a black male last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray shorts and black shoes.
Police released a surveillance pictures of the suspect.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the incident is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
